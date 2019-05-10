NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Leeds fan gets ‘2019 playoff winners’ tattooed on himself ahead of Derby clash

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 07:55 PM

One Leeds United fan is so confident his side will win the Championship playoffs that he’s had it tattooed on himself.

Jamie Richardson, from Allerton Bywater, West Yorkshire had the inking done on his shoulder ahead of Leeds’ Championship semi-final against Derby County.

It reads: “Leeds United 2019 Championship Playoff winners.”

“We’ll absolutely rip them to bits,” he said, predicting a 3-0 victory over Frank Lampard’s Rams.

Sometimes it's just written in the stars.

“Sometimes it’s just written in the stars.”

The tattoo also reads “in Bielsa we trust”, and Richardson has full faith in the Argentine to steer the Lilywhites back to the Premier League.

“Bielsa has come in, changed everything about the club from top to bottom,” he said.

While he doesn’t have a ticket, Richardson plans to travel down to Derby to watch the first leg with fellow Leeds fans on Saturday.

The “England 2018 World Cup Winners” tattoo that Richardson had before the Three Lions were knocked out (Jamie Richardson/PA)

His predictions haven’t always come off, however – last summer he got another tattoo reading “England 2018 World Cup winners”.

After the Three Lions were knocked out by Croatia, he said: “I have absolutely no regrets at all.”

“It’s better to have believed and to have lost than not to have believed at all.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

US-China trade talks break up without agreement

Stockbroker that is closing up shop fined €280,000 by Central Bank

New Chelsea deal for defender David Luiz

UEFA defends Europa League final ticket allocation

More in this Section

Mike Phelan signs three-year deal as Manchester United assistant manager

‘Amazing’ Aubameyang and Lacazette guide Arsenal to Europa League final

Warren Gatland to become Lions head coach for third time

Last year's Super 8 defeat a 'real eye-opener' for Roscommon


Lifestyle

Chernobyl drama series is sober, respectful and unbearably tense

Why this men’s make-up brand is getting dragged for being called ‘War Paint’

Ready, steady, go: Get set for the marathon

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »