News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leeds captain Liam Cooper ruled out of international duty by groin injury

Leeds captain Liam Cooper ruled out of international duty by groin injury
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Liam Cooper has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan with a groin injury.

The Leeds captain picked up the problem in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn and a scan has revealed a small tear in his groin area.

The Elland Road club said that Cooper’s injury is “not thought to be major and he will work with staff at Thorp Arch with a view to being fit following the international break.”

Capped twice, 28-year-old Cooper also missed the last double-header against Russia and San Marino in October with a groin issue.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke also looks almost certain to be without Scott McTominay after the Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury close to the end of Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Having been helped off the pitch after treatment, he was taken down the tunnel on a stretcher after several minutes of attention in the technical area.

McTominay was able to walk out of Old Trafford, albeit with a bit of a limp, and the severity of the issue will be assessed today.

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy: 'VAR is ruining football as a spectacle'Mick McCarthy: 'VAR is ruining football as a spectacle'

McCarthy delighted to have McGoldrick back as he awaits news on Connolly injuryMcCarthy delighted to have McGoldrick back as he awaits news on Connolly injury

Bale trains with Wales ahead of crunch Euro qualifiersBale trains with Wales ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp relaxed ahead of Club World CupLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp relaxed ahead of Club World Cup

Liam CooperScotlandScott McTominayChampionshipLeedsTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Billy Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world titleBilly Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world title

McCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sackingMcCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sacking

Ernesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trickErnesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trick

KSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematchKSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematch


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »