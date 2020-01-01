News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 09:00 PM

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed on-loan Arsenal striker has been recalled by the Premier League club following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

The England Under-21 international made just his second start in the Sky Bet Championship for the Whites but was replaced at half-time by Patrick Bamford, who grabbed the equaliser for the league leaders.

Nketiah made 19 appearances and scored five goals in total during his temporary switch to Leeds.

Bielsa said: “Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that.

“Eddie arrived at Leeds when the Championship had started and had to spend time adapting to our style.

“He didn’t take this decision, but he’s a great player, excellent professional and had very good behaviour – a gentleman in every sense.”

The 20-year-old also took to social media to confirm the news, he wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately my time Leeds has come to an end.

“It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my team-mates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one.

“Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land.”

Bielsa and Slaven Bilic both accepted that a point apiece was a fair reflection of the match.

The battle of the top two in the Championship began with a bang when Semi Ajayi put the hosts ahead within two minutes.

Leeds fought back in the second half, though, and Bielsa reaped instant rewards after introducing Bamford – he levelled things up after 55 minutes.

Bielsa said: “We should have won the match, but also we could have lost the match. How we managed the game was very good, but there were chances in both boxes.

“Maybe our chances were a little more possible and after we built some situations we couldn’t finish in a chance.

“Nketiah did something to their centre-backs and Bamford took advantage of the exhausted centre-backs due to Nketiah’s work.

“Also Bamford, for his physical characteristics, worked better against their defenders.

“Two sides played the match, no speculation, without violence. We keep within the rules. Nobody wanted to take advantage or use the rules to get an advantage. A team with good intentions, they play differently to us.

“They have great strikers. We managed the match, but we could not avoid them creating chances.”

Bilic, who saw his side miss a golden opportunity to double their lead before half-time when Matty Phillips was denied, could not complain about the result.

“Fair result. Very fair,” Bilic said. “Both teams had chances. We had more chances, but if we count they had more possession, we had more shots, more chances. Very fair. Could have been different if we score the second before half-time.

“All there to score, but praise the goalkeeper. Much harder for them. Enough time, but you become nervous when you have to score two or three to win the game. They had possession, but most of it was where we wanted them to have it.

“Very few times they were splitting us in two. What pleases me is it was not all them after they equalised. (It was a) very open game.

“Both teams should use this to know mentally, ‘Yes, we are good’. We coped with the best. From our side and their side.

“This performance was more than enough to get that momentum back. Told the players I didn’t care about the result yesterday, just wanted them to go out and be themselves.”

More on this topic

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levelsArteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Xhaka is committed and I want him to stay at Arsenal – ArtetaXhaka is committed and I want him to stay at Arsenal – Arteta

Chris Hatherall: Hope fizzles out as same old Arsenal reappearsChris Hatherall: Hope fizzles out as same old Arsenal reappears

Arteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squadArteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squad

Eddie NketiahfootballMarcelo BielsaSlaven BilicChampionshipPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

VAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital winVAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital win

West Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in styleWest Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in style

Jesus double earns City battling victory over EvertonJesus double earns City battling victory over Everton

Leeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West BromLeeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West Brom


Lifestyle

Prepare for the beauty sales with Rachel Marie Walsh’s thoughts on January deals that will be coming your way.Product Watch with Rachel Marie Walsh

A new year and unlike everyone else I’m not going to bore you with tips about losing weight.Wine with Leslie Williams

Can you imagine anything better to look forward to than a bubbling pot of deliciousness, if you have a magic slow cooker or crock pot the aroma will greet you when you arrive home, battle-weary, after a day’s work — what could be more comforting?Darina Allen: Cosy recipes for the slow cooker and crock pot

At times it is hard to see past a sandwich for lunch. Not everyone chooses to eat bread each day.Michelle Darmody: Savoury lunchbox recipes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »