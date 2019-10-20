News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lecce spoil the party after denying first AC Milan win for birthday boy Pioli

Lecce spoil the party after denying first AC Milan win for birthday boy Pioli
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 10:48 PM

New AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli was dramatically denied the perfect birthday present as his side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Lecce.

Pioli, who celebrated his 54th birthday on Sunday, succeeded Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro earlier this month and has been charged with the task of improving the fortunes of a club which had lost four of their opening seven Serie A games.

It looked as though Pioli’s reign would get off to the perfect start thanks to goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Krzysztof Piatek either side of Khouma Babacar’s leveller, only for Marco Calderoni to produce a stunning equaliser in the 92nd minute.

Milan made a bright start as Rafael Leao forced a save from Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel in the first minute after being set up by the influential Calhanoglu, who then drilled a left-footed shot from the edge of the area just over the crossbar.

It was no surprise when the home side took the lead in the 20th minute as Calhanoglu took down a long pass from Lucas Biglia on the right-hand side of the area and lashed a fierce volley into the far corner.

Suso’s shot from a similar position was then tipped around the post by Gabriel as Milan pushed for a second goal, but Lecce were gifted an equaliser shortly after the hour mark.

With the aid of VAR, Andrea Conti was adjudged to have handled the ball as he failed to make a clearing header and although Babacar’s weak penalty was easily saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Senegal striker was able to poke home the loose ball from close range.

Milan responded well and Calhanoglu’s volley flew agonisingly wide of the post before the same player surged into the area and pulled the ball back perfectly for Piatek to slot home in the 82nd minute.

That looked to have settled the game in Milan’s favour but six minutes of stoppage time gave Lecce renewed hope and they stunned the San Siro with an superb equaliser.

Calderoni had been a peripheral figure throughout the contest but took aim from 25 yards and rifled a left-footed shot into the far corner beyond Donnarumma’s despairing dive.

READ MORE

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

More on this topic

Real Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLigaReal Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLiga

Ligue 1: Ben Yedder at the double as Monaco snatch last-gasp winLigue 1: Ben Yedder at the double as Monaco snatch last-gasp win

Serie A: Lukaku brace helps Inter Milan edge past Sassuolo in seven-goal thrillerSerie A: Lukaku brace helps Inter Milan edge past Sassuolo in seven-goal thriller

Alonso admits Chelsea are still work in progress after Newcastle winAlonso admits Chelsea are still work in progress after Newcastle win


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Haringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuseHaringey boss pulled ‘frightened’ players off pitch amid alleged racist abuse

Guardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at PalaceGuardiola praises makeshift City defence for clean sheet in 2-0 win at Palace

Ballintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late pointsBallintubber win fifth Mayo senior title with three late points

East Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fireEast Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fire


Lifestyle

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

Halloween has become a consumer fest in recent years but there are a number of ways to reduce costs and waste — and make itHappy sustainable Halloween: Don’t be horrified with the waste at Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »