League roundup: Dundalk, Cork and Shamrock Rovers secure wins

Pat Hoban scored his 27th goal of the season as champions Dundalk won 2-1 away to Waterford tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

While Daniel Carr scored with practically the final kick of the game as Shamrock Rovers claimed the spoils in the Dublin derby at Richmond Park, beating St. Pat's 1-0.

Meanwhile, there's nothing to separate Drogheda United and Finn Harps in the First Division playoff.

They drew 1-apiece at United Park tonight, and will reconvene at Finn Park next Friday for the second leg.

Elsewhere, Cork ran out 3-0 winners at home to Limerick.

Cork City's Jimmy Keohane tackles Limerick's Killian Cantwell during the SSE Airtricity premier division game at Turners Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It was comfortable for Cork City as they achieved a first league victory since August 3 by seeing off Limerick at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Jimmy Keohane’s goal after 91 seconds put the home side into a lead that they wouldn’t lose, though Limerick did respond well as Barry Maguire and Billy Dennehy went close before Danny Morrissey drew a good save from Peter Cherrie.

City could have gone in leading 2-0 at half-time as Conor McCarthy rose to meet a Kieran Sadlier corner and beat goalkeeper Tommy Holland but Darren Murphy did well to clear off the line.

The second half was seven minutes old when the lead was doubled, with Keohane the creator this time. After playing a one-two with Daly-Bütz, his good vision saw the ball moved to Sadlier, who shimmied past Holland and fired in.

There were further opportunities for Sadlier, McCarthy Daly-Bütz and sub Pierce Phillips but Holland saved well each time, however in injury time City did a third goal as Aaron Barry met Sadlier’s corner at the near post to cap the win.

CORK CITY: Cherrie; McCarthy, Delaney, Barry, Hurley; McCormack, Keohane (Phillips 68); Daly-Bütz (Holland 85), McNamee, Sadlier; Coughlan (Murphy 57).

LIMERICK: Holland; Kelly, Cantwell, Brouder (Kennedy 74), Tracy; Duggan, Coleman, Murphy (O’Sullivan 61), B Dennehy; Maguire; Morrissey (Ellis 72).

Referee: A Buttimer (Cork).