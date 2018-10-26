Home»Sport

League or Ireland: Dundalk end season with draw; Cork City hit Bray for five

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 09:59 PM

By Denis Hurley

Champions Dundalk ended their season with a draw away to Bohemians.

Bohs looked on course to claim a win with Daniel Corcoran's goal separating the sides but Daniel Cleary equalised for the Lilywhites 12 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Cork City ensured that they finished their league campaign with three straight wins as Bray Wanderers were seen off at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Before an official crowd of 3,142, City got on top early and had already tested Evan Moran a few times before the opening goal came in the 20th minute as Kieran Sadlier had a free header from Barry McNamee’s cross.

While Conor Kenna might have levelled for Bray, Mark McNulty saving from him, City doubled their lead when Gearóid Morrissey fired home a low shot following good work by Shane Griffin and Sadlier made it 3-0 with a low long-range effort.

Just before half-time, McNamee had a fourth after Griffin’s delivery wasn’t dealt with by the Bray defence and two minutes into the second half Sadlier netted his hat-trick, with Griffin again the provider.

Bray’s Jake Ellis did pull one back for them immediately afterward, though Graham Cummins should have restored the five-goal margin only for his header to come back off the crossbar.

Sub Jake Kelly went close for Bray in the closing stages, but the game over well before then. City will now hope to carry their momentum into the FAI Cup final with Dundalk in nine days’ time.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie (McCarthy 57), Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey (Barry 56); McNamee, Buckley (Murphy half-time), Sadlier; Cummins.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moran; Walsh, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch; Harding (Maher 75), O'Conor, Sullivan, Noone (Gorman 86); Ellis (Kelly 70), Pender.

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).

And the rest:

Sligo saw off Shamrock Rovers 2-0 while St Patrick's Athletic hammered Derry City 5-0.

In the other fixture, Waterford secured a 4th place finish with a 4-1 win over Limerick.

- additional reporting by Digital Desk


