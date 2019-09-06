League of Ireland/FAI Cup wrap: Dundalk inflict third defeat in eight days on Cork

Dundalk have extended their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to 10 points tonight.

Dundalk sub Georgie Kelly was the matchwinner as Cork City suffered their third defeat in eight days, going down 1-0 at Oriel Park.

Kelly netted with his first touch from Seán Gannon’s cross after Patrick McEleny had found him on the right with a fine diagonal ball.

While there was again much of the Rebel Army’s performance to be satisfied with, the quality of the Lilywhites told and they remain on course for a fifth league title in six years while Neale Fenn is still searching for his points as City head coach.

Meanwhile, St Pat's beat Finn Harps 2-1 at Finn Park in their re-arranged fixture.

Darragh Markey and Rhys McCabe scored two second-half goals in the space of a minute after Nathan Boyle had given Harps the lead.

Elsewhere, in the FAI Cup quarter-finals, Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat Galway United 2-1 at Eamon Deacy Park.

Lee Grace snatched a late winner for the Hoops who fell behind to Maurice Nugent's first-half goal.

Aaron Greene equalised in the 54th minute for Stephen Bradley's men.