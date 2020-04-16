News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

League of Ireland wrap: Working group revived; Shamrock Rovers implement pay cuts

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 03:55 PM

League of Ireland wrap: Working group revived; Shamrock Rovers implement pay cuts

A working group to create a vision for the future of League of Ireland football has been revived.

The SSE Airtricity League Working Group first met last July at Abbotstown, and will now reconvene with the FAI represented on the group for the first time.

The decision was made during a conference call between FAI representatives Gary Owens, Niall Quinn, and Fran Gavin, and the National League Executive Committee, who represent the 19 clubs in the League.

Delegates from Bray Wanderers, Cork City, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Galway United, Shamrock Rovers, and Sligo Rovers will represent the clubs on the Working Group.

“Today’s meeting was hugely positive and progressive,” said NLEC chairperson Noel Byrne.

“The clubs are delighted to get the Working Group up and running again and the addition of FAI representation signifies the Association’s intent to work with the clubs on a brighter future for Irish football. We welcome this outcome.” 

FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn referenced the challenges the already truncated League faces during the current lockdown but says all possibilities will be explored to ensure the League prospers upon its resumption.

“There is a lot of optimism now about where the SSE Airtricity League can go and the Association will give this Working Group our full support,” said Quinn.

“I talk a lot about the art of the possible and so much is possible now for our game as the Working Group puts together a roadmap for the future that we can present to all 19 League clubs with confidence and excitement.

“The clubs have given the Working Group a mandate to investigate all possibilities for our game.

“These are challenging times for Ireland and for Irish sport with the current Covid-19 lockdown but we will do everything we can to ensure our League is ready to prosper when football returns.” 

Shamrock Rovers today announced that players and staff have accepted a 25% wage cut.

“Shamrock Rovers only exists today because of the dedication and commitment of so many of our great supporters who saved the club from extinction in 2005,” said head coach Stephen Bradley.

“Despite all of our progress, we must recognise that every business and every family is going through an extremely difficult period right now. Our responsibility is to safeguard and protect everything that we have worked so hard to build and so we must move to protect the long-term interests and ambitions of the football club.” 

Speaking about his squad and staff, McPhail added:

They do not earn huge salaries. Like us all, they have mortgages to pay and bills to worry about. But despite that, they have shown the compassion, foresight, and capability to recognise that it falls on us all to help protect a football club which is very close to our hearts.

The club says it will continue to review its cost base and, as the situation unfolds, will make “whatever decisions are required to sustain the club into the future”.

More on this topic

Premier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the seasonPremier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the season

Gerrard says SPFL looks an ‘absolute mess’ and urges independent investigationGerrard says SPFL looks an ‘absolute mess’ and urges independent investigation

Scottish clubs vote to end Championship, League One and League Two seasonScottish clubs vote to end Championship, League One and League Two season

£300m Newcastle takeover would be 'great deal' for Mike Ashley£300m Newcastle takeover would be 'great deal' for Mike Ashley

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Steve Davis eager to avoid sitting through the ‘black ball final’ againSteve Davis eager to avoid sitting through the ‘black ball final’ again

World Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unionsWorld Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unions

Premier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the seasonPremier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the season

PGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournamentsPGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with behind closed doors tournaments


Lifestyle

Get ready to decode the new dress code, with Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: The Comfort Zone

A dating show on Netflix with a Cork participant, a violent tale of London’s underworld, and an art sale for a great cause feature in Des O’Driscoll’s tipsStreaming Tips: the best TV, movies, auctions and live music online

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu’s weekly column is a community bulletin board for the Irish food world.The Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

Finished your 2km walk or run? Turn off Netflix and use the time to try a little wardrobe wellness — there’s no better time to clean your closet out.Wardrobe wellness: Now is the perfect time for a closet clear out

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »