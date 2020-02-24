News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
League of Ireland wrap: Table-toppers stretch lead at the summit

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 09:49 PM

There were wins for champions Dundalk, and the two Dublin clubs in the three games which survived the weather in the League of Ireland Premier Division tonight.

There was a 7pm start at the RSC where Shamrock Rovers recorded a 2-0 away win against Waterford.

Stephen Bradley's side have won each of their first three games of the league so far and are yet to concede a goal.

Waterford got off to a bad start after going behind courtesy of an own goal by defender Akin Odimayo who deflected the ball into his own net from a Rovers cross.

Then the home side were reduced to 10 men after just 16 minutes when another of their defenders, Andre Burley, picked up a red card for a foul on Dean Williams who was going through on goal.

A minute later Rhys Marshall scored from the edge of the area after Waterford failed to clear a free kick.

Cork City remain in search of their first points of the season after they lost out to champions Dundalk at Oriel Park tonight.

While it was an improved showing from the Rebel Army compared to Friday night’s 6-0 reversal at Shamrock Rovers, they were still second-best against the Lilywhites.

The hosts led through Michael Duffy in the 16th minute and from there the destination of the three points looked decided.

A five-minute spell in the second half saw the Lilywhites score twice. Firstly Patrick Hoban converted a penalty in the 62nd minute after Daniel Kelly was fouled in the box, then Jordan Flores scored a screamer from distance to give them a three-goal lead.

City were unable to get a first goal of the season – their last strike was by Dáire O’Connor in the 1-0 win over Dundalk last October.

After three rounds of fixtures, the Leesiders are bottom of the table, with Sligo Rovers also without a point or a goal but with only five goals conceded compared to 10 for Neale Fenn’s side.

The Bit O'Red suffered a 2-0 defeat at Dalymount Park tonight after Daniel Mandroiu slotted the ball home from close range on nine minutes and former Rovers winger Kris Twardek buried a cross in the final minute of the game.

soccer

