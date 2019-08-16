League of Ireland wrap: Bohs hit 10; Dundalk remain seven clear

Dundalk remain seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division following a 5-0 win at home to ten-man Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers were 2-0 winners away to Derry City, and also had goalkeeper Alan Mannus save a David Parkhouse penalty.

Bohemians registered their biggest ever league win tonight.

Andre Wright scored 4, and Danny Mandroiu a hat-trick as Keith Long's side thrashed UCD 10-1 at Dalymount Park.

St. Pat's came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Sligo Rovers.

Goals from Conor McCarthy and Mark O’Sullivan gave Cork City a first league win in nearly three months as they held on to take the points at the Regional Sports Centre.

There had ten winless domestic games since City beat UCD 1-0 on May 20, but this result moves the Rebel Army up to seventh, just three off Sligo Rovers with a game in hand.