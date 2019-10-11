News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

League of Ireland wrap: Bohs beat champs Dundalk; Neale Fenn gets first City win

League of Ireland wrap: Bohs beat champs Dundalk; Neale Fenn gets first City win
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:25 PM

Bohemians have given themselves a five-point cushion in third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Gypsies beat Dundalk at home 2-1 to boost their chances of European football next season.

Luke Wade-Slater put Bohs ahead after 28 minutes with Andre Wright making it 2-0 early in the second half.

Dundalk's Michael Duffy pulled one back in injury time but it was too little too late.

Cork City got a first win under Neale Fenn as they beat UCD at Turner’s Cross, but it was a far-from-straightforward victory.

When Conor McCormack made it 3-1 in injury time, City looked to be safe but UCD replied straightaway as sub Danu Kinsella-Bishop was fouled for a penalty, which Jack Keaney netted.

Then, in the 95th minute, Kinsella-Bishop almost grabbed a leveller for the visitors as he hit the post, but City held out to guarantee Premier Division football for 2020.

Daire O'Connor and Karl Sheppard also chipped in with goals for City.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers overcame Finn Harps by a goal to nil.

Greg Bolger scored from the face of the box to put the Hoops one up with 11 minutes to play.

READ MORE

England fan injured during violent clashes with police in Prague

More on this topic

Feely and Figueira on target as Blues see off SligoFeely and Figueira on target as Blues see off Sligo

League of Ireland set for three-tier split from 2021League of Ireland set for three-tier split from 2021

City howler hands Bohs victoryCity howler hands Bohs victory

City seeking respite from stormCity seeking respite from storm


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Irate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit doorIrate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit door

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football managerPádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Five talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia testFive talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia test

Mick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael FlatleyMick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael Flatley


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

Charlotte Tilbury jetted into Cork this week. Vickie Maye was granted an audience with the make up queen.Why Charlotte Tilbury’s visit to Cork moved her to tears

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »