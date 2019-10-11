League of Ireland wrap: Bohs beat champs Dundalk; Neale Fenn gets first City win

Bohemians have given themselves a five-point cushion in third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Gypsies beat Dundalk at home 2-1 to boost their chances of European football next season.

Luke Wade-Slater put Bohs ahead after 28 minutes with Andre Wright making it 2-0 early in the second half.

Dundalk's Michael Duffy pulled one back in injury time but it was too little too late.

Cork City got a first win under Neale Fenn as they beat UCD at Turner’s Cross, but it was a far-from-straightforward victory.

When Conor McCormack made it 3-1 in injury time, City looked to be safe but UCD replied straightaway as sub Danu Kinsella-Bishop was fouled for a penalty, which Jack Keaney netted.

Then, in the 95th minute, Kinsella-Bishop almost grabbed a leveller for the visitors as he hit the post, but City held out to guarantee Premier Division football for 2020.

Daire O'Connor and Karl Sheppard also chipped in with goals for City.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers overcame Finn Harps by a goal to nil.

Greg Bolger scored from the face of the box to put the Hoops one up with 11 minutes to play.