League of Ireland teams return fourth round of negative coronavirus tests

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Lu Kellett, Advanced Medical Services, conducts a Covid-19 swab test on Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne at their training facility, Roadstone Group Sports Club, in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Players and staff at Bohemians have again tested negative for Covid-19, completing the fourth round of all negative tests for the League of Ireland’s European-qualified teams.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, and Derry City were informed of their negative results on Friday.

A further round of testing of players and staff at the four clubs takes place today.

Meanwhile, the FAI’s Independent Club Licensing Committee has confirmed the awarding of UEFA Licenses to the four SSE Airtricity League clubs and one Women’s National League club for the 2020-21 UEFA club competition season.

Dundalk will be entered in the UEFA Champions League while Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, and Derry City will be entered in the UEFA Europa League.

Peamount United will be entered in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

All eyes at those clubs will be on tomorrow’s UEFA’s Executive Committee meeting, when an update will be given on plans for the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League qualifying phase, as well as the play-offs and group stage. UEFA will also provide details on the 2020/21 Women’s Champions League calendar.

TOPIC: Soccer

