League of Ireland fixtures released: Derry and Sligo to get the ball rolling again

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will host the return of League of Ireland football. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

A northwest derby at the Brandywell between Derry City and Sligo Rovers, kicking off at 5.45pm, is set to get the League of Ireland back up and running on July 31.

Games staggered throughout weekends are a feature of the newly released revised and compressed fixture list, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the postponement of all football in the country in early March.

Champions Dundalk will also be back in action on the first day of the restart, hosting St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park at 7.45pm in front of the RTÉ cameras.

The long-delayed sixth series of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games continues the following day, Saturday, August 1, with Shelbourne v Waterford at Tolka Park (2pm), and Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium (5pm), and is completed on Sunday, August 2, when Cork City host Bohemians at Turner’s Cross with kick-off at 5pm.

The remaining fixtures for the truncated 2020 season will comprise of two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion/relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

All Premier Division matches up to and including Series 11 have been selected for TV or streaming broadcast with all fixtures from Series 12 onwards subject to change for broadcast.

The First Division also resumes on Friday, July 31, with four 7.45pm games – including Bray Wanderers at home to Cobh Ramblers – before the second tier's delayed fourth series is completed on Sunday, August 1, when Shamrock Rovers II host Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium at 3pm.

The FAI Cup first round dates and kick-off times have also been confirmed. Finn Harps play host to St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday, August 10, at 7.45pm with both Cork City v Longford Town and Dundalk v Waterford scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, at 7.45pm.

The final SSE Airtricity League fixture of the season will be the promotion/relegation play-off final on the weekend ending Sunday, November 8. FAI Cup will continue after this date with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend ending Sunday, November 15, the semi-finals for the weekend ending Sunday, November 22, and the final for the weekend ending Sunday, November 29.

Full fixture details below: