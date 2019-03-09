League Of Ireland: Cobh Ramblers hope to ignite campaign with comfortable win

Cobh Ramblers 6-1 Wexford

By John O’Shea

This is a sort of performance and result which Cobh Ramblers will hope that ignites their First Division campaign into life.

Ramblers were emphatic victors here over Wexford at St Colman’s Park. In almost every department, Cobh were well on top and were ruthless in front of goal.

Ramblers and Wexford came into this contest both looking to get their first league points on the board, with both losing their opening two league games.

Stephen Henderson went with the same starting eleven that were defeated by Athlone last time out. They most certainly produced the goods for him on the night.

Ramblers set their stall out and were purposeful from the outset. Shane O’Connor went close for Cobh from a decent ball in by Kevin Taylor, but Wexford keeper Joe Walshe got down well to make the save.

O’Connor did have the ball in the net moments later, but his effort was ruled out after the referee blew for a foul.

Although Wexford headed into the side netting through Lee Costello, it was pretty much all one way traffic early on, with Ramblers dictating the tempo of the game.

Ramblers did hit the front on the quarter of an hour mark. Following some good work down the wing by Stephen Kenny before crossing, Jaze Kabia did well to race in at the far post and finish from close range.

Things got better from a Cobh perspective just five minutes later as they doubled their advantage. Kenny again was the provider from a well floated in corner, with Charlie Lyons on hand to head in powerfully to open his Ramblers scoring account.

Ramblers were in the groove and goal number three wasn’t long arriving. Stephen Christopher put the ball into the box from out wide and after the Wexford defence failed to clear their lines, Kabia reacted quickest to head into the corner from inside the box for his second goal of proceedings on the night.

All Wexford could muster was a long ranged effort from Jack Doherty that went well wide of the mark. That summed up a half which they were more than second best to a rampant Ramblers.

When Shane O’Connor played a neat through ball, Ian Turner could and perhaps should have added to Cobh’s goal tally before the break, after he rounded the Wexford netminder before missing with an open goal waiting.

All in all though it was a very productive opening half for Ramblers, one which would have done their confidence the world of good.

Goal number four arrived for Ramblers shortly into the second half. Kenny did well to cut in and cross dangerously, with the ball being knocked into his own net by Wexford’s Owen McCormack.

Wexford were awarded a penalty kick after Emmet Nugent was taken down in the box by James McSweeney, Jack Doherty stepped up and converted the spot kick well into the bottom corner.

Liam McCartan blazed over for the visitors from a good position, but that was as good as their night was going to get. While Kevin Taylor fired over the bar from out wide for Ramblers mid way through the second half.

Wexford to their credit did second half, but Cobh still had life quite comfortable and were very rarely threatened.

Ramblers got a fifth goal of the night through a well taken low finish by Cian Leonard, after Turner knocked the ball down into his path.

Kenny was on hand to get a goal then which his impressive individual performance deserved, finished well after linking up well with Turner.

Greg Henry went close for Cobh late on, heading just wide of the mark. All in all this was a comfortable night at the office for Ramblers against a poor Wexford side.

Next up for Ramblers is a Munster Derby clash away to Limerick at the Market’s Field on Friday night next.

Cobh should go into that game in a positive frame of mind after this destruction of Wexford and will look to build on this on Shannonside.

Cobh Ramblers: Adam Mylod: Charlie Lyons, James McSweeney, Greg Henry, Kevin Taylor: Matt Lamb, Shane O’Connor: Stephen Christopher, Ian Turner, Stephen Kenny: Jaze Kabia

Subs: Cian Leonard for Kabia(66), Stephen O’Leary for Christopher(75), James O’Driscoll for Kenny(85).

Wexford: Joe Walshe: Lee Costello, Owen McCormack, Paddy Cahill, Liam McCartan: Ryan Nolan,Sean Kelly: Emmet Nugent, Nika Arevadze, Andrew Farrell: Jack Doherty,

Subs: Darragh O’Connor for Farrell(48), Craig O’Reilly for Costello(74).

Referee: R Matthews(Westmeath).