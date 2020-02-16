News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leaders Celtic show title credentials with late win at Aberdeen

By Press Association
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 04:08 PM

Goals from Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer saw leader Celtic battle their way to a 2-1 victory over a resilient Aberdeen side at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna and Celtic's Leigh Griffiths battle for the ball at Pittodrie Stadium. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA
Aberdeen's Scott McKenna and Celtic's Leigh Griffiths battle for the ball at Pittodrie Stadium. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Ash Taylor had levelled for Aberdeen on an afternoon which tested Celtic’s mettle but ended in the predicted outcome.

The home side had forced much of the early pressure, but Celtic, as they are capable of, hit the hosts with a sucker-punch after 10 minutes.

Leigh Griffiths nudged Scott McKenna as the defender looked to clear an aerial ball in the right channel, and the visitors worked the ball across to James Forrest. His shot was well saved by Joe Lewis, but the rebound fell to McGregor who found the bottom corner.

Celtic were forced into an early change as Greg Taylor was forced off with a hamstring injury 25 minutes in and a minute later, Aberdeen were level.

Connor McLennan delivered from the right after the Dons recycled a Niall McGinn free-kick, and his cross was nudged on by Matty Kennedy for the unlikely figure of Taylor, who took a touch on the chest before firing past Fraser Forster.

That spurred the hosts on, and while it would be difficult to say they dominated, they certainly had the better openings.

Funso Ojo saw a long-range effort beaten away by Forster, with McGinn heading the loose ball into the side-netting.

McLennan picked up a booking for a dive as he went down in the presence of Christopher Jullien. The Celtic defender was perhaps fortunate to escape unpunished for a clumsy challenge on Curtis Main a minute from the interval.

Though clear-cut chances were few and far between, this was a lively contest that neither side was willing to give up s without a fight – and that perhaps suited the home side more after their torrid recent run.

However Jonny Hayes, the former Aberdeen winger, could have put Celtic in front after 74 minutes as he raced in on goal, only to be denied by the onrushing Lewis.

It fell then to Ajer to net the decider, but it was Odsonne Edouard’s back-heel in the build-up that set everything in motion.

He found McGregor who passed the ball onto a subdued Forrest. The winger suddenly came into life, though, and picked out the unmarked Norwegian at the back post, and he stroked high past Lewis from 10 yards.

Edouard should have put the outcome beyond doubt when Forrest’s cross from the right found him a yard out. With Lewis on the ground, the Frenchman somehow contrived to shoot straight at the goalkeeper from a yard out.

More on this topic

Son Heung-min hits last-gasp winner at Villa Park to move Spurs up to fifthSon Heung-min hits last-gasp winner at Villa Park to move Spurs up to fifth

Mane return a big boost for Liverpool and bad news for opponents – GomezMane return a big boost for Liverpool and bad news for opponents – Gomez

Spanish players helping Fernandes settle in at United – Wan-BissakaSpanish players helping Fernandes settle in at United – Wan-Bissaka

Jurgen Klopp relieved by Sadio Mane’s ‘perfect’ return from injuryJurgen Klopp relieved by Sadio Mane’s ‘perfect’ return from injury

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

What Manchester City’s European ban could mean for clubWhat Manchester City’s European ban could mean for club

Leaders Leinster storm to victory over CheetahsLeaders Leinster storm to victory over Cheetahs

Hoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditionsHoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopesOle Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopes


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »