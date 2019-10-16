News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lazio hit with partial stadium closure for Celtic match following racism charge

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:13 AM

Celtic’s Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.

The charge followed Lazio’s 2-1 Europa League victory over French club Rennes on October 3 at Stadio Olimpico.

Scottish champions Celtic host Lazio on October 24 and then head to the Italian capital for the return Group E match on November 7, when the partial closure will be enforced.

  • Ordered to close sectors 46, 47, 48 and 49 of the stadium
  • Fined €20,000
  • Ordered to play one UEFA competition home match behind closed doors (suspended for one year)

In a statement, UEFA announced that Lazio will be required to display a banner containing the wording ‘#EqualGame’ and the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.

Lazio have been fined €20,000.

UEFA has also ordered the Italian club to play one additional UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with that sanction suspended for one year.

