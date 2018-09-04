Home»Sport

Lazar Markovic denies move to Anderlecht failed due to money

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 10:35 AM

Liverpool misfit Lazar Markovic has rejected suggestions his last-minute deadline day move to Anderlecht fell through because of money.

The Serbia international, who has not played for the Reds since May 2015, travelled to Belgium after a cut-price £2.9million fee was agreed for him to return the club at which he spent the second half of last season on loan.

However, despite a three-year contract being offered, the move collapsed and led to Anderlecht’s manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck claiming it was the player’s fault.

“Our president and sports director did everything to convince Markovic,” he told Belgian media.

“They waited until Liverpool lowered the price. They almost did a crazy effort for the player, but it wasn’t enough. It’s his own fault that the deal fell through.”

But 24-year-old Markovic, who has also had unremarkable loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull and is out of contract next summer, hit back.

“Thank you for making such a great effort for trying to get me back in the club. However, money was not the issue !!!!! Good luck in the future @rscanderlecht,” he wrote on Twitter.

Markovic has once again not been included in Liverpool’s Premier League squad and has no chance of playing under manager Jurgen Klopp so faces another four months in the wilderness, with even playing for the under-23s unlikely, until the window reopens in January.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Club FootballUKWorldSoccerLiverpoolMarkovicUK

Related Articles

Red Star Belgrade vow to protect Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri from 'unwanted situations'

Jordan Henderson signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

Terrace Talk: Alisson arrogance surfaces too quickly for comfort

Jurgen Klopp says Alisson blunder must be a one-off after goal gift to Foxes

More in this Section

Jack Cooney looks set to take Westmeath managerial role

Geordan Murphy steps into managerial hot seat at English Premiership side Leicester.

Fans turn out in their thousands to celebrate Dublin's four-in-a-row

Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans


Today's Stories

Tyrone strategy knocked out by Dublin’s two-punch combination

Dub-proofing football is risky business for GAA

Shining lights in a season that failed to reach stellar heights

A touch of parish pride in northern Spain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »