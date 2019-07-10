News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laurie Dalrymple leaves Wolves

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 06:04 PM

Wolves’ managing director Laurie Dalrymple has left the club following a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

He leaves Molineux with immediate effect and has been placed on gardening leave after his position became untenable, PA understands.

Dalrymple had been at the club for four-and-a-half years having overseen all commercial, stadium and non-football administrative staff.

There are no immediate plans to replace him, although the club could look at doing so longer-term, and chairman Jeff Shi will take on some of the managing director’s key duties.

Shi told the club’s website: “With the strong management team we have in place at Wolves we will continue to push forward on and off the pitch.

“We have very clear strategies for all areas of the club, and we are very much looking forward to the new challenges that this season will bring.”

A Wolves statement added: “The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Laurie for his contribution during his time at Wolves.”

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo takes his squad to China on Sunday for the Premier League Asia Trophy and they face Newcastle on Wednesday.

- Press Association

