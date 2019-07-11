News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Laurent Koscielny remains grounded after Arsenal exit blocked

Laurent Koscielny remains grounded after Arsenal exit blocked
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 11:47 AM

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States after a request to have his contract cancelled was rejected, PA understands.

The 33-year-old was due to fly out to the USA with the rest of the squad on Thursday but the club announced earlier in the day that the defender would not be travelling.

It is understood Koscielny, whose contract runs until next year, made it clear to the club that he wish to be released from the agreement this summer in order to sign for another club.

Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010. (Adam Davy/PA)
Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010. (Adam Davy/PA)

But Arsenal have stood firm and, upon their refusal to grant the former France international a free transfer, Koscielny responded by not joining his team-mates in the USA.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” a club statement read.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions.

“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

Internal disciplinary proceedings will begin against Koscielny in the coming days as the rest of Unai Emery’s squad prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

Koscielny’s future is now in doubt ahead of the season opener at Newcastle on August 11 and the situation may leave Arsenal needing to recruit another centre-back in the transfer window.

Unai Emery looks set to be without his captain for the start of the new Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery looks set to be without his captain for the start of the new Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

They are closing in on the capture of Saint-Etienne’s 18-year-old defender William Saliba but that deal is expected to see the teenager return to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the next season.

Koscielny did not feature for the Gunners until December last season, spending seven months on the sidelines overcoming a serious Achilles injury suffered in Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid last May.

He has made 353 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Lorient in 2010, scoring 27 goals and winning two FA Cups.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Watch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's ChelseaWatch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Aeroplane banner reminds United of Liverpool’s Champions League successAeroplane banner reminds United of Liverpool’s Champions League success

Konsa relishing top-flight challenge after joining Aston Villa from BrentfordKonsa relishing top-flight challenge after joining Aston Villa from Brentford

Frank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with BohsFrank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with Bohs

ArsenalfootballLaurent KoscielnyPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Special achievement for Roger Federer as he racks up 100 Wimbledon winsSpecial achievement for Roger Federer as he racks up 100 Wimbledon wins

Frank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with BohsFrank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with Bohs

Les Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signingLes Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signing

Serena Williams closes on grand slams milestoneSerena Williams closes on grand slams milestone


Lifestyle

It was just two or three years ago when it first hit me hard that I have to change how I live; that we all do, for the sake of this planet. We have to start taking care of it. That way it’ll be somewhere our kids and theirs can live normally in the future, as we do today.Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

Cooking though really is the essential skill I truly believe we have to teach our children.Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Saying “no” to your child can be a very difficult thing to do, especially when the child in question is demanding and won’t rest until they hear that golden word, “yes”.Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Dublin-born author Sarah Crossan is the current Laureate na nÓg(Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate).A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »