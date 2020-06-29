News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Latest round of Premier League testing for Covid-19 provides one positive test

Latest round of Premier League testing for Covid-19 provides one positive test
By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 08:24 PM

The Premier League has returned one positive test for Covid-19 for a second week running following the resumption of play.

Some 2,250 tests were conducted between Monday, June 22, and Sunday, June 29, with one unidentified indivudual now self-isolating for a period of seven days after returning a positive result.

It is the second round of testing since play resumed on June 17, with last week’s results revealing that one person had tested positive out of a total of 1,829 players and staff tested.

This was the 11th screening window since testing began in mid-May, and there have now been 19 positive tests from more than 12,000 conducted.

Results will now be forthcoming on a weekly basis and announced every Monday as the season progresses.

All clubs have now completed at least two fixtures since the season resumed.

More on this topic

Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs for Barca after Arthur Melo goes other wayJuve midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs for Barca after Arthur Melo goes other way

Juventus to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo for €72mJuventus to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo for €72m

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Tadhg Coakley: Getting the right result from Covid dreamingTadhg Coakley: Getting the right result from Covid dreaming


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jack McCaffrey opts out of Dublin season, Pat Spillane wants 'golden score'Jack McCaffrey opts out of Dublin season, Pat Spillane wants 'golden score'

Late Dani Ceballos goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finalsLate Dani Ceballos goal sends Arsenal into FA Cup semi-finals

Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’

Solskjaer believes Manchester United FA Cup progress will help ‘winning culture’Solskjaer believes Manchester United FA Cup progress will help ‘winning culture’


Lifestyle

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

Riesling is the greatest white wine grape in the world. Yet it is regularly ignored by the most enthusiastic wine consumers.Wine with Leslie: Probably the best white in world

Financial advise with Grainne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Take a deep breath and start to tackle finances after Covid-19 crisis

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »