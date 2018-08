Dundalk 1 - 2 Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk's 13-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

An injury-time penalty from Dylan Watts saw Shamrock Rovers win 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Rovers move to within a point of third-placed Waterford, while Dundalk stay three-points clear of Cork at the top but with a far healthier goal difference.