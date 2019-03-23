Late Rovers strike proves rough on Harps

[/h2]SSE Airtricity Premier Division[/h2]

Finn Harps 0 - 1 Shamrock Rovers

Table-toppers Shamrock Rovers grabbed a dramatic win over Finn Harps at Finn Park with Greg Bolger’s 85th minute scorcher decisive. But it was rough justice on the battling Donegal side who will feel that they merited a share of the spoils. The Hoops had three players away on international duty — Jack Byrne, Trevor Clarke and Brandon Kavanagh — but declined to avail of the option of getting the game postponed.

Indeed, Harps had the first chance of note on 13 minutes when Caolan McAleer sent in a free deep into the box but Daniel O’Reilly was unable to make the connection. It took Rovers 18 minutes before they first tested Ciaran Gallagher who got down well to save a Dylan Watts strike.

Harps had a scare after the restart when Gallagher spilled a Joey O’Brien cross but Keith Cowan cleared. Arran Greene had the ball in the net shortly afterwards for Rovers but he was off-side.

In a tense final ten minutes both teams pushed for a winner and Bolger obliged after a short spell of pressure as the ball fell 20 yards out. A minute’s silence was observed before the game in memory of the late Brian Wright who scored Finn Harps’ first ever senior goal when they were beaten 10–2 by Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park in August 1969.

Next up for Harps is a trip to Waterford and they then have seven games in 29 days in April.

FINN HARPS:

Gallagher; Todd, Cowan, Logue; Deasy, Kavanagh, Coyle, Borg (Cretaro, 69 mins), O’Reilly; Boyle (Place, 82) , McAleer.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace, Kavanagh; Watts, Finn, Bolger, McEneff (Coustrain, 66); Greene (Bone, 86), Carr (Vojic, 75)

Referee:

D. Tomney (Dublin).