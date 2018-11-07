Home»Sport

Late Manchester United comeback secures stunning win at Juventus

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 10:07 PM

Manchester United produced a comeback almost as stunning as Cristiano Ronaldo’s volley to secure a late 2-1 Champions League win that will live long in the memory.

A fortnight on from being wholly outclassed by the perennial Serie A champions at Old Trafford, the notable improvements made by Jose Mourinho’s side looked set to be undone by a moment of brilliance.

Ronaldo’s volley will be replayed again and again, but it counted for nothing as United dug deep to produce a famous late comeback.

Juan Mata’s sumptuous free-kick hushed the Juventus faithful and Alex Sandro’s late own goal secured a win in Turin that breathes new life into the visitors’ Champions League campaign.

Mourinho certainly enjoyed the victory, going onto the pitch at full-time and cupping his ear to jeers from the crowd. A fitting end to a mad evening.- Press Association


