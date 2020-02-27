News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Late extra-time goal knocks Arsenal out of Europa League

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League after suffering late heartbreak in their last-32 tie with Olympiacos.

Holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Greece, Pape Abou Cisse forced extra-time with a 53rd-minute header at the Emirates Stadium.

With the game closing in on a penalty shoot-out, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Mikel Artetta’s side 2-1 up on aggregate on the night with a goal in the 113th minute, only for Youssef El-Arabi’s 23rd goal of the season in the dying moments to send last year’s beaten finalists out by away goals.

The Gunners held a 1-0 lead following Alexandre Lacazette’s late winner in Greece and the France striker was recalled in place of Eddie Nketiah.

Bukayo Saka also came back into the starting XI having come off the bench in Sunday’s win over Everton for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net minutes before the break but Lacazette’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Granit Xhaka threaded a pass through to Saka, who fired a low ball for the France striker to tap.

However, the young left-back mistimed his run and was correctly ruled offside.

Eight minutes into the second half Olympiacos scored after Pape Abou Cisse was left unmarked to head home from six yards.

It meant the tie was level overall.

And it stayed that way until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for Arsenal on the night in the second half of extra-time.

A right-wing cross from Gabriel Martinelli was deflected and fell perfectly for the Arsenal captain to produce an acrobatic finish to put the hosts 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

