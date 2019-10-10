News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Late Denmark goal consigns Northern Ireland U21s to first qualifying defeat

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 07:42 PM

Denmark 2 - 1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland suffered the first defeat of their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign as they were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in Aalborg.

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Andreas Poulsen put the hosts ahead after half an hour when he met Jacob Bruun Larsen’s corner.

Northern Ireland keeper Conor Hazard got a hand to it, but the ball went in off the crossbar.

Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont set up Jake Dunwoody for the equaliser after 57 minutes, with the Stoke player firing into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Northern Ireland looked to have earned a third straight draw but Heerenveen forward Jens Odgaard netted the winner with an overhead kick two minutes from time.

The result leaves Ian Baraclough’s side with two points from three games, five adrift of early Group 8 pacesetters Finland.

