Late Cavani header sees Uruguay snatch win over Chile

By PA
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 08:41 AM

Edinson Cavani scored a late winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Uruguay over defending champions Chile in the Copa America.

The Paris St Germain striker flicked a header past Gabriel Arias in the 82nd minute as Uruguay claimed first place in Group C and booked a quarter-final meeting with Peru.

Chile had appeared on course to top the group stage, having won both of their previous matches, but were unable to find an advantage over Uruguay, with efforts from Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez saved by Fernando Muslera.

The side will now face a match-up with Colombia in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Ecuador and Japan were both eliminated from the competition after a 1-1 draw - sending Paraguay into the knockout stages.

Shoya Nakajima opened the scoring for Japan after 15 minutes, but the advantage was swiftly lost when Angel Mena netted for Ecuador 20 minutes later.

