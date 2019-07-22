News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Laporte ready to battle for his Manchester City place

Laporte ready to battle for his Manchester City place
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Aymeric Laporte expects a fight to keep his place in the Manchester City side whether the champions buy a new centre-back this summer or not.

Pep Guardiola has one fewer senior central defender in his squad following the departure of captain Vincent Kompany at the end of last season.

City have been heavily linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire but have given no indication whether they are likely to push for a deal.

City have been linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire (Mike Egerton/PA)
City have been linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire (Mike Egerton/PA)

That leaves Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the club’s recognised centre-halves.

Laporte, who was outstanding and featured in 49 of the treble winners’ 61 games in all competitions last season, said:

Hopefully it can be the same this year, I'm here to start. I'm going to work for that

“I don’t know (if the club will buy). Ask Pep what he wants. I think the three of us are putting ourselves forward to play every game, but we don’t decide. The club decides for us.”

READ MORE

Hugo Lloris heads home from Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour due to illness

Guardiola has refused to be drawn on the possibility of signing Maguire whenever he has been asked by media during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

He has indicated he would like to sign another defender but has claimed that he is well covered if he cannot find the right player, even suggesting midfielder Fernandinho could play in the position. The record summer signing of midfielder Rodri could facilitate a reshuffle of the team.

Laporte said: “Yes it’s possible. Fernandinho is a very good player. I think he can play wherever he wants so, yes, he can play centre-back too.”

Laporte (left) was a key man for Pep Guardiola (right) last season (John Walton/PA)
Laporte (left) was a key man for Pep Guardiola (right) last season (John Walton/PA)

After last season’s successes, City will begin the new campaign as Premier League favourites. With Rodri coming in to bolster the midfielder ranks, there are few obvious weaknesses in the City squad but Laporte accepts it will be difficult to replicate the last campaign.

The 25-year-old said: “We will try. I think we have the same team and there’s someone else who has come in who can complete the team but we know it will be difficult.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Guardiola admits Manchester City are on the lookout for a new centre-backGuardiola admits Manchester City are on the lookout for a new centre-back

Manchester City defender Mendy set to miss start of seasonManchester City defender Mendy set to miss start of season

Guardiola will let players choose new captainGuardiola will let players choose new captain

The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11

Aymeric LaportefootballPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid in talks over Gareth Bale exitZinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid in talks over Gareth Bale exit

Whyte recovers from ninth-round knockdown to beat RivasWhyte recovers from ninth-round knockdown to beat Rivas

The Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first majorThe Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first major

Donal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGMDonal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGM


Lifestyle

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »