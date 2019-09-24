Lampard will take the chance to use young players against Grimsby

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits he will use his young players in the Carabao Cup but insists the Blues will respect Wednesday’s opponents Grimsby.

Lampard, a two-time winner of the competition during his playing days at Stamford Bridge, will see his side host the Sky Bet League Two outfit in the third round.

Like most Premier League managers, the 41-year-old is expected to heavily rotate his side as he juggles three different competitions in the early months of the season. Frank Lampard has given Mason Mount his chance at Chelsea this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Having already given chances to the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, Lampard concedes he will play more of the club’s promising talent.

“It will be an opportunity to blood young players in this game and it is a competition we want to be competitive in,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“I have nice memories of the two finals I won. It is a competition that is difficult to win but we have to give it everything.

“It does give a good feeling. I saw Chelsea get to the final last year and beat Tottenham in the semi.

“We will try to be competitive and at the same time as giving the youngsters a go, we will try to win, as a club like Chelsea should always do.”

The game at Stamford Bridge has sold out, with Grimsby expected to bring a large following to west London and Lampard wants his side – whoever plays – to put on a show.

“We appreciate the game being sold out and that is why the players must give their maximum,” he added.

“The fans will be there to support us and we must give them a spectacle to enjoy.

“The young players who are involved on the night plus players who are not so young but pushing for regular starts have a nice pressure so hopefully the fans will see a team that is really firing.”

- Press Association