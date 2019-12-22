News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lampard supports his players as Rudiger reports racist abuse at Tottenham

Lampard supports his players as Rudiger reports racist abuse at Tottenham
By Press Association
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Frank Lampard insists he would be “100 per cent behind” his Chelsea players if they wanted to walk off the pitch amid any future racism storm.

Antonio Rudiger reported he was subjected to racist chanting from the stands during Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League derby win at Tottenham.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game and three announcements were made in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reminding fans there is “no place for racism in the game”. Spurs have launched an investigation that could end in a stadium ban for any identified culprits.

Antonio Rudiger alleged he was racially abused at Tottenham (Screengrab taken from Sky Sports)
Antonio Rudiger alleged he was racially abused at Tottenham (Screengrab taken from Sky Sports)

Willian’s brace sealed Chelsea’s win with Son Heung-min sent off for the lacklustre hosts, but the match was overshadowed by events off the field.

Lampard said: “In terms of walking off the pitch, it would depend what the players were feeling and saying.

“But I would be absolutely, 100 per cent behind them and I’m sure it would be a group decision. But we’re not there yet, so it’s hypothetical to a degree.

“All I know is that Toni Rudiger said he heard some racist chanting or comments, and I haven’t had chance for an individual conversation with Toni.

If it happened and it’s fact, then punishment is needed and it needs to be strong

If it happened and it's fact, then punishment is needed and it needs to be strong

“Of course I’ll support Toni as we would support any of our players, or in fact any opposition players. Wherever this happens it needs to be dealt with.

“If it happened and it’s fact, then punishment is needed and it needs to be strong.”

Rudiger alleged he was racially abused in the second half, following Son’s red card for kicking out at the Germany defender.

Contact was minimal but clear on a VAR review and Tottenham boss Mourinho sarcastically told Sky Sports afterwards: “I hope that Rudiger recovers quick from the broken ribs.”

Son Heung-min heads down the tunnel after being sent off (Nick Potts/PA)
Son Heung-min heads down the tunnel after being sent off (Nick Potts/PA)

A Tottenham statement read: “We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations.

“Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans.”

Mourinho backed referee Taylor’s stance in halting the match.

“I’ve not much to say apart from it’s something that saddens me,” Mourinho said.

“I hate racism in society, I hate racism in football, I’m disappointed that things like that can still happen.

“I didn’t want the game to be stopped, but as soon as I knew the reasons why the game was stopped I obviously understood and accepted it.

“Racism is a sad thing in society, a sad thing in football, and still happens.”

Rudiger tweeted after the game and included the hashtags #NoToRacism and #PleaseGetSomeBasicEducation.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham hailed his team-mate’s response.

“I was the other side of the pitch but I was aware of what happened,” he said.

“It didn’t affect his performance, he is a strong character and it showed because he is a fantastic player and overcame it.

“Everyone is doing as much as they can to make a stop for it. But there are going to be one or two people who will always remain the same.

“For us it is about staying together. As you could see, the Spurs players came to comfort Toni as well.”

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld reacted with despair.

“On the pitch I didn’t know what was happening, I only heard after the game,” he said.

“I think everyone is very disappointed about this and sick of it. For me there are no words to describe why so hopefully they can identify the people who did those things and punish them the right way.”

More on this topic

It is not a red card – Mourinho critical of Rudiger role in Son dismissalIt is not a red card – Mourinho critical of Rudiger role in Son dismissal

Spurs threaten 'stadium bans' as they probe racist behaviour report at defeat to ChelseaSpurs threaten 'stadium bans' as they probe racist behaviour report at defeat to Chelsea

5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action

Chelsea’s win at 10-man Spurs overshadowed by alleged racist abuse of RudigerChelsea’s win at 10-man Spurs overshadowed by alleged racist abuse of Rudiger

Antonio RudigerfootballFrank LampardJose MourinhoRacismPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Sherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over SuljovicSherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over Suljovic

Firmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup gloryFirmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup glory

Valverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives BarcelonaValverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives Barcelona

Liverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-timeLiverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-time


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

Our favourite celebrities on the moments that made 2019 for themReeling in the years: Nine celebs share the moments of 2019 that made them

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »