News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lampard relieved to break Stamford Bridge duck with win over Brighton

Lampard relieved to break Stamford Bridge duck with win over Brighton
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 06:20 PM

Frank Lampard was relieved to get a first Premier League home win as Chelsea boss under his belt after second-half goals from Jorginho and Willian sank Brighton 2-0.

The Blues had peppered the Brighton goal throughout the first half but only made the breakthrough when Jorginho tucked in a penalty five minutes after half-time.

Willian’s well-taken second secured a maiden three points at home for Lampard, while Brighton never really threatened to deny the hosts a first clean sheet of the season.

“We’ve been waiting for that,” said Lampard. “The home games have been frustrating. You could almost feel the frustration at half-time because we hadn’t scored.

“What pleased me was the performance. The message at half-time was to not get despondent and keep playing at pace.

“When you’re not winning at home you fear the worst, but it felt different today.

“I felt it was coming and it was important to say that to the players. They deserved something to drop and it came with the penalty.”

Chelsea had 17 shots – three of them sitters – in a one-sided first half.

They were inches away from taking the lead when Tammy Abraham glanced a header which bounced against a post.

Ross Barkley should have put the Blues ahead in the 36th minute when he met Marcos Alonso’s cross at the far post but his cushioned volley gave Mat Ryan the chance to save.

Worse was to come in front of the Brighton goal, Pedro shooting straight at Ryan when clean through before Alonso arrived at the far post only to blaze over from three yards out.

Brighton somehow survived the first half, but five minutes into the second Adam Webster hit the self-destruct button.

The defender’s poor touch in the area allowed Mason Mount to poke the ball away from him and as Webster tried to win it back he tripped the youngster.

Jorginho assumed penalty-taking duties despite Pedro notching one against Grimsby in midweek and the Italian coolly rolled it home.

Brighton briefly threatened an equaliser, Steven Alzate seeing a shot deflected wide before Dan Burn headed the resulting corner into the ground and up off the crossbar.

But their rally was short lived, Callum Hudson-Odoi feeding Willian who charged into the box and finished at the near post.

For the Seagulls, the Graham Potter revolution has yet to take off and they have now not won since the opening weekend of the season.

“We were stubborn and put up a fight but we were lucky to go in at 0-0 to be honest,” said Potter.

“There was nothing wrong with the effort, the boys gave everything and you have to give credit to the opposition. Chelsea were good.

“Adam’s got tremendous quality with the ball at his feet but mistakes happen.

“We grew into the game a bit, hit the bar and had a chance to get a foothold but then the second goal killed us off a bit.

“Overall Chelsea deserved to win. We have to improve. That’s our challenge.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lampard silent on Derby situation and focused on ending Blues’ wait for home winLampard silent on Derby situation and focused on ending Blues’ wait for home win

Teenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faithTeenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faith

Lampard wary of Manchester United threat after Chelsea see off GrimsbyLampard wary of Manchester United threat after Chelsea see off Grimsby

Midfielder Mount may make match against LiverpoolMidfielder Mount may make match against Liverpool


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballFrank LampardGraham PotterPremier LeagueBrightonChelseaChelsea vs BrightonTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final

Glasgow suffer heavy defeat to Cheetahs in PRO14 openerGlasgow suffer heavy defeat to Cheetahs in PRO14 opener

Thomas Barr breezes through to World Athletics semisThomas Barr breezes through to World Athletics semis

Runner sacrifices own 5,000m race to help exhausted rival across the lineRunner sacrifices own 5,000m race to help exhausted rival across the line


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »