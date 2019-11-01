News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lampard dismisses Rudiger’s suggestion that he is fit to face Watford

Lampard dismisses Rudiger’s suggestion that he is fit to face Watford
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has dismissed suggestions defender Antonio Rudiger is ready to return from injury after the player declared himself fit.

Centre-back Rudiger has endured an injury-plagued start to the season and managed just one appearance under Lampard.

The 26-year-old Germany international, who had knee surgery during the summer before sustaining a pelvic problem, has been quoted as saying he was available to boost the Blues’ options ahead of Saturday’s game at Watford.

Lampard insists Rudiger is not fit to make his return (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lampard insists Rudiger is not fit to make his return (Anthony Devlin/PA)

But Lampard has contradicted that assessment and says Rudiger is scheduled to undergo further assessment early next week.

“No, he’s not fit. I saw the quotes, whether there was a miscommunication somewhere, he’s not fit,” said Lampard.

“He’s going to see a consultant on Monday because he has an ongoing issue in his pelvic area which is bothering him so I was a bit surprised by the quotes.

“It’s a miscommunication, he’s not there.”

Lampard, who saw his side’s seven-match winning run ended by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in midweek, also remains without N’Golo Kante.

Ever since we've been on the winning run - which obviously ended in midweek - the game became more dangerous because of the idea of any over-confidence, which I work against

France midfielder Kante has not featured since before the last international break because of a groin issue but is closing in on a return.

Lampard is keen to have the influential pair back in contention as soon as possible.

“Every player in the squad that’s not available is disappointing but it comes with the territory, injuries are there,” said Lampard.

“Himself (Rudiger) and N’Golo are obviously top players and carried over injuries from last season – different injuries now but it’s been a domino effect.

“The players will be more frustrated than anyone else because there’s nothing worse than being a player when you can’t have input into what the team is doing every week, disappointing for me because I want to be able to select from them.

N’Golo Kante is closing in on a return (Adam Davy/PA)
N’Golo Kante is closing in on a return (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’ll keep going and as soon as both of them are fit – N’Golo’s close, he’s working with the team now – we’ll be all the better for that.”

Chelsea sit fourth in the table from following successive top-flight wins.

A trip to face the winless Hornets at Vicarage Road represents an ideal opportunity to extend that impressive streak.

However, Lampard is wary of his players becoming complacent against struggling opposition.

“Ever since we’ve been on the winning run – which obviously ended in midweek – the game became more dangerous because of the idea of any over-confidence, which I work against,” said Lampard.

Lampard is wary of Watford, despite their poor form (Nigel French/PA)
Lampard is wary of Watford, despite their poor form (Nigel French/PA)

“We saw what they did last year, getting big results and regularly being a very strong team and making the FA Cup final.

“We cannot underestimate the team that will be hurting because they haven’t won for a while and will have every ambition to try and win this game, so I certainly have even more focus on what we need to do.”

Midfielder Ross Barkley remains sidelined by an ankle injury but centre-back Andreas Christensen is closing in on a return following a hamstring problem.

More on this topic

Liverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi bannerLiverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi banner

Hodgson happy at ambitious Palace ahead of Leicester clashHodgson happy at ambitious Palace ahead of Leicester clash

Fabinho walking suspension tightrope for Liverpool ahead of Villa clashFabinho walking suspension tightrope for Liverpool ahead of Villa clash

Leicester have moved on from Southampton rout, says RodgersLeicester have moved on from Southampton rout, says Rodgers


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Antonio RudigerChelseaFrank LampardWatfordPremier LeagueWatford vs ChelseaVicarage Road StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

After Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crownedAfter Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crowned

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’

Springboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautifulSpringboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautiful

Tyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debutTyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debut


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »