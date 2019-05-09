NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Frank Lampard insists Derby are underdogs heading into their Championship play-off semi-final clash with Leeds on Saturday.

Derby have momentum going into the Pride Park first leg after winning four of their last five matches while Leeds suffered a slump in form losing three of their last four.

But Lampard is taking nothing for granted against a side that finished the campaign nine points above the Rams and beat them 4-1 in August and 2-0 in January when the ‘Spygate’ row between the two clubs erupted.

“I think we’re underdogs, that’s a challenge that we’ll have to accept and take on,” said Lampard.

“We finished three places behind Leeds for a reason. They beat us twice.

“The early one in the season I think was a difficult one for us because we were trying to make some changes and it was early and they punished us for it.”

I think we’re underdogs.That’s a challenge that we’ll have to accept and take on

Leeds lost their way over Easter with defeats against Wigan and Brentford dashing hopes of automatic promotion.

But Lampard added: “I respect them hugely and we still prepare as we would for any team.

“We focus on ourselves and we’ll be ready.

“We mustn’t forget the fact they beat us twice and we mustn’t forget the fact that they finished points above us in the league.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Shan feels the finishing line is in sight for West Brom

Spurs fan dances with delight again after cruel online trolling

We will not kick the ball out for an injured player, insists Leeds boss Bielsa

'I do this for fun': Ben Dunne's gyms on course for €5m profit this year

KEYWORDS

DerbyFrank LampardLeeds

More in this Section

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other

Dean Smith adamant West Brom are favourites in play-off clash


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »