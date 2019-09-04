News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lampard always there for me, reveals bereaved Wales star Lawrence

Lampard always there for me, reveals bereaved Wales star Lawrence
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 10:41 PM

Tom Lawrence has revealed how Frank Lampard helped him through the pain of losing his mother and says the Chelsea manager is “always there” for him.

Lawrence’s mother Deb died when the Wales forward played for Lampard at Derby last season.

“If I ever need anything, he’s always there,” Lawrence said of Lampard, who joined Chelsea after guiding Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in his one season at the club.

“He was great with me with things that have happened in my personal life at the back end of last year.

“He’s also helped me a lot and I’ll always have great things to say about the gaffer (Lampard).”

Lawrence hopes to win his 20th cap against Azerbaijan on Friday as Wales seek to revive their Euro 2020 qualification hopes.

Wales trail leaders Hungary by six points, albeit with a game in hand, and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

But boss Ryan Giggs has been boosted by the fact that Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Harry Wilson have all been among the goals at club level this season.

Bale ended a scoring drought stretching back to March 16 with a brace in Real Madrid’s 2-2 LaLiga draw at Villarreal on Sunday, although Wales’ talisman did blot his copybook by being sent off in stoppage time.

“There’s a few of us pushing for a start on Friday and we’ll all be looking forward to getting on the pitch,” Lawrence said.

“When he (Bale) is playing he’s one of the world’s best. Every time he can get on the pitch for Wales is a bonus.

“It always helps when you’re playing games. When you’re not match-fit it’s never easy to come and play games.

“We can’t leave it all down to Gareth himself, other players have got to chip in and help the team.”

Lawrence has extra motivation to reach next year’s competition as he missed out at Euro 2016 when Wales qualified for their first tournament since 1958 and reached the semi-finals in France.

The 25-year-old tore ankle ligaments having been part of the pre-tournament training squad in Portugal.

“It was a tough time,” Lawrence said. “You’re looking forward to going to the Euros and for that to be halted by an injury is never nice.

“I’d love to play in a major tournament. It was my biggest learning curve in missing the Euros and dealing with that.

“Since then I’ve come on a long way. It would be nice to get in there again.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Stuart Dallas believes a Northern Ireland win against Luxembourg is vitalStuart Dallas believes a Northern Ireland win against Luxembourg is vital

FAI open second investigation into unusual betting patterns around Limerick FC gamesFAI open second investigation into unusual betting patterns around Limerick FC games

Hull defender Angus MacDonald diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancerHull defender Angus MacDonald diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancer

Gary Neville says Roy Keane is approaching his 'managerial prime'Gary Neville says Roy Keane is approaching his 'managerial prime'

ChelseaDerbyEuro 2020 QualifyingfootballFrank LampardGareth BaleRyan GiggsTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in LimerickGardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

England pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omissionEngland pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omission

Suzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat MetsSuzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat Mets

Northern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goalsNorthern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goals


Lifestyle

BORED by the usual alcohol stories in theatre and film which are “universally gritty and depressing”, Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey was inspired to write a surreal show about an alcoholic called Feargal using the Catholic calendar as a roadmap.A sober look at the madness: Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey brings his new show to the Dublin Fringe

Pennywise the clown is back for a second terrifying instalment of IT, writes Kerri-Ann RoperWhen the horror returns: Pennywise is back for a second helping of terror

The number of students on heavy psychotropic drugs has quadrupled in the last five years. Alarm bells should be ringing, writes Richard HoganWe need to teach our children how to be resilient

WHEN I was younger I was really tall. I was always in the back of class photos, people would always comment on my size and I was really aware of being a ‘bigger kid.’ Up until the time my twin and I turned 15 or 16 I was a good few inches taller than her, so much so that no one thought we were the same age.Mum's the word: The long and the short of developing a positive body image

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »