Lallana’s late equaliser salvages point for leaders Liverpool against Man United

Adam Lallana celebrates Liverpool's equaliser. Picture: PA
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 06:48 PM

Man United 1 - 1 Liverpool

Substitute Adam Lallana saved Liverpool from a chastening loss at bitter rivals Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League clash which had its share of VAR drama.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side headed into this match as underdogs against Jurgen Klopp’s rampant side – little wonder given the visitors had won their last 17 league matches and the Red Devils were just a point off the relegation zone.

United have so often been the scourge of Liverpool at Old Trafford, though, and were on course for a memorable win thanks to Marcus Rashford’s contentious goal, only for late replacement Lallana to secure a 1-1 draw.

It was the first time Klopp’s men had dropped points since March 3, but this game was shaping up to be a whole lot worse for the table-topping visitors.

United dragged Liverpool into a scrap by playing with an intensity so often lacking this season, with their unusually resolute defence providing the platform for a break that saw Daniel James superbly cross for Rashford to turn home.

Marcus Rashford had given Man United the lead. Picture: PA
Marcus Rashford had given Man United the lead. Picture: PA

The visitors were furious that the video assistant referee allowed the goal to stand despite Victor Lindelof’s challenge on Divock Origi in the build-up – frustration that only grew when what would have been an equaliser by Sadio Mane was cancelled out for handball.

Liverpool were missing injured Mohamed Salah but looked sharper after the break and salvaged a late point as Lallana ghosted in at the far post to turn home Andrew Robertson’s cross.

TOPIC: Premier League

