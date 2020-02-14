News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

LaLiga president Tebas applauds UEFA’s decision to ban Manchester City from European football

LaLiga president Tebas applauds UEFA’s decision to ban Manchester City from European football
By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 09:19 PM

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has praised UEFA for taking action against Manchester City after the Premier League club were handed a two-year ban from European football.

City have been barred from UEFA competitions for two seasons and fined €30m after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

The reigning Premier League champions have said they will appeal against the punishment through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Tebas, who has been critical of City’s spending in the past, is happy to see the European governing body use its clout.

“UEFA is finally taking decisive action,” he tweeted. “Enforcing the rules of financial fair play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football.

“For years we have been calling for severe action against Manchester City… we finally have a good example of action and hope to see more. Better late than never.”

Former City forward Rodney Marsh has speculated that owner Sheikh Mansour could walk away from the club if the ban stands.

“If this decision is upheld it would not surprise me to see owner Sheikh Mansour sell the club,” he tweeted.

“He has been superb for City and this is a huge kick in the balls….. I wouldn’t blame him.”

Another former City player, Michael Brown, disagreed and insisted the club would “come out fighting”.

“What they’ve done as a football club, what they’ve done on the pitch, the way they’ve gone about it, I think they’ve been first class,” he told the BBC.

Michael Brown does not believe Manchester City’s owners will walk away (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Brown does not believe Manchester City’s owners will walk away (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They’ve been honourable how they’ve gone about it, as usual like Manchester City. This will be a shock for them but it will be something that they’ll come out fighting.

“The owners aren’t here for the short term, they will take it on. If any owners will take this adversity, it will be these.”

Ex-England midfielder Paul Ince predicted that the implications of the ban could be far-reaching and influence whether manager Pep Guardiola remains at the club.

“Manchester City are one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he told BT Sport. “The best players want to go to the best clubs because of the Champions League. If they’re not in it for the next two years, are they going to be able to get the best players?

There are doubts over the future of Pep Guardiola following Manchester City’s European ban (Martin Rickett/PA)
There are doubts over the future of Pep Guardiola following Manchester City’s European ban (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For Pep, they’ve got to win it this year. If they’re not in it for the next two years, the question is what Pep’s going to do and what players they’re going to be able to attract.”

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones – an admirer of Guardiola – told Sky Sports: “He’s an outstanding coach. You just look at the way he affects the teams he plays. You can tell when they’re coached by Pep and I’m sure he’ll be disappointed by this.

“I think everyone has a certain timeframe at a club and he’ll know as well as anyone if it’s the right time for him to stay or the right time for him to go.”

More on this topic

Arteta: Next few weeks could dictate Arsenal’s bid for a European spotArteta: Next few weeks could dictate Arsenal’s bid for a European spot

Manchester City to fight European ban for breaking financial rulesManchester City to fight European ban for breaking financial rules

Cork City suffer Valentine’s night heartbreak as Kilduff seals Shels winCork City suffer Valentine’s night heartbreak as Kilduff seals Shels win

VAR in the spotlight again as Wolves are held by 10-man LeicesterVAR in the spotlight again as Wolves are held by 10-man Leicester

BT Sky SportsPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool raring to go after ‘dream’ week of training – KloppLiverpool raring to go after ‘dream’ week of training – Klopp

I thought about quitting rugby, says Israel Folau ahead of Catalans Dragons debutI thought about quitting rugby, says Israel Folau ahead of Catalans Dragons debut

Mayo and Waterford name Ladies Football teams for rearranged clashMayo and Waterford name Ladies Football teams for rearranged clash

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team unveil new carLewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team unveil new car


Lifestyle

Overflowing wardrobe? Sam Wylie-Harris has seven simple steps for making the most of your hanging spaceFed up with that overflowing wardrobe? Put order on closet chaos

Now is a good time to create a display of succulents. Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to do itPots of promise: How to create a display of succulents

It’s never been easy to be a teenager – but to add to the standard adolescent angst, today’s young people are exposed to a huge amount of online pressure to look a certain, idealised way.Teenage body image: Eight ways to help improve your child’s self-esteem

Eve Kelliher takes a look at how 19th-century photgraphy, art and interiors inspired 21st-century movie Little WomenBack to the future for inspirational art, photography and interiors

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »