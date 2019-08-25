News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
LaLiga: Griezmann rises to Valverde challenge with match-winning display for Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann. File image.
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:18 PM

Antoine Griezmann responded to the challenge laid down by coach Ernesto Valverde with a brilliant display as Barcelona came from behind to thrash Real Betis 5-2.

Valverde called for Griezmann to be more involved in the game following an ineffective debut in the opening-day loss at Athletic Bilbao and the Frenchman delivered with two goals and an assist at the Nou Camp.

Barca went into the game without the injured trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele and found themselves a goal down early on, but Griezmann equalised shortly before half-time and curled in a superb second early in the second half which had Suarez and Messi beaming their approval.

Carles Perez and Jordi Alba made sure of the points before Griezmann set up substitute Arturo Vidal for the fifth, although the best goal of the night was a 25-yard screamer from Loren.

Just two teams enjoy 100% records after the opening two rounds of fixtures, Atletico Madrid joining Sevilla at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Leganes.

Substitute Vitolo scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute, side-footing home after being set up by Felix.

Real Sociedad also enjoyed a 1-0 away victory at Real Mallorca, Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scoring on the counter-attack just eight minutes from time.

The day’s other game between Alaves and Espanyol finished goalless.

TOPIC: Soccer

