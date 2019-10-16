La Liga seek to move El Clasico amid Catalonia protests

La Liga have asked for this month's meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be moved, due to protests in Catalonia.

The Spanish top flight want the 'El Clasico' match switched to Madrid, with Barcelona then playing at home in March next year.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday for their part in a failed bid for independence.

Traffic in Barcelona was slowed by the massive clean-up effort to remove the debris of burned barricades ignited by thousands of protesters who clashed with police in riot gear on Tuesday night.

Peaceful protests in the evening turned ugly in Barcelona and other towns.

The age-old rivals are currently in the top two spots in the league with Madrid two points ahead of Barca after eight games.

The game is currently scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou on Saturday week, October 26.