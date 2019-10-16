News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

La Liga seek to move El Clasico amid Catalonia protests

La Liga seek to move El Clasico amid Catalonia protests
Police charge against demonstrators during clashes outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on Monday. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 03:12 PM

La Liga have asked for this month's meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be moved, due to protests in Catalonia.

The Spanish top flight want the 'El Clasico' match switched to Madrid, with Barcelona then playing at home in March next year.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday for their part in a failed bid for independence.

Traffic in Barcelona was slowed by the massive clean-up effort to remove the debris of burned barricades ignited by thousands of protesters who clashed with police in riot gear on Tuesday night.

Peaceful protests in the evening turned ugly in Barcelona and other towns.

The age-old rivals are currently in the top two spots in the league with Madrid two points ahead of Barca after eight games.

The game is currently scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou on Saturday week, October 26.

READ MORE

Spain on edge after two days of violent protests in Catalonia

More on this topic

Catalan leaders jailed: Resolution now more difficultCatalan leaders jailed: Resolution now more difficult

Deadline set for relocation of Franco’s remainsDeadline set for relocation of Franco’s remains

Court clears Spanish government to exhume Franco’s remainsCourt clears Spanish government to exhume Franco’s remains

Torrential rain causes third death in south-eastern SpainTorrential rain causes third death in south-eastern Spain


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Spain

More in this Section

Ireland V Denmark: Player ratingsIreland V Denmark: Player ratings

Derby duo avoid jail sentenceDerby duo avoid jail sentence

Rodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finalsRodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finals

Kenny blasts ref as Irish unbeaten run endsKenny blasts ref as Irish unbeaten run ends


Lifestyle

Can you imagine Spanish churros, Moroccan tagines or even Christmas cakes without its fragrant taste?MIchelle Darmody: Warm smells of cinnamon

Rachel Howard visits the South Moravia region to sample this eastern European country’s finest tipples.They’re big on beer but could the Czech Republic be raising a glass to wine tourism too?

Lisa Salmon catches up with a cardiologist, who explains how a patient’s own stem cells can repair damage from heart disease and heart failure.How stem cells are mending broken hearts

Hannah Stephenson discovers America’s dark past and Martin Luther King’s vision for its future by following the civil rights trail.Charting America’s path to freedom on a road trip through the Deep South

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »