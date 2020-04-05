Kyle Walker sorry for flouting lockdown as Man City start internal investigation

Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Manchester City despite apologising after breaching lockdown conditions.

The England defender has said sorry after it was widely reported he held a party at his home last week, breaking the UK Government’s rules on social distancing.

Britain is in lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak. City will conduct an internal disciplinary procedure over Walker’s conduct. (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker’s statement read.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

“My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them 💙 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9QnWkcnGrH — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 24, 2020

Walker is the second high-profile Premier League player to have been caught flouting the Government’s guidelines after Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.

Football is on hold with the coronavirus outbreak shutting down sport and City will now look into Walker’s conduct.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”