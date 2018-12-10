NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kyle Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham deal until 2023

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 01:14 PM

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with Tottenham, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old full-back’s new deal runs until 2023.

Walker-Peters came through the Tottenham academy and made his 11th senior appearance when sent on as a substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester.

A statement on Tottenham’s official website read: “We are delighted to announce that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2023.”

Walker-Peters made nine appearances in all competitions last season for Spurs, including an impressive display on his debut when named in the starting XI for the 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle on August 13. He scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup replay win over Rochdale in February.

The defender has represented England at youth levels up to the under-21s, and was part of the team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

- Press Association


