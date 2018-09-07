Kyle Walker is on a one-man mission to nutmeg all of his England teammates

Aside from actually winning a game of football, the nutmeg is the next best victory a footballer can earn, as Kyle Walker will attest.

The Manchester City and England player is a key member of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate’s defence, but ahead of games against Spain and Switzerland, he’s been finding other ways to entertain himself.

His method? The nutmeg. His victims? Just about anyone.

That’s fellow defender Harry Maguire getting the business, accompanied by Simon & Garfunkel’s reflective tune The Sound Of Silence.

Getting nutmegged in a rondo is one thing, but Walker’s megs are not confined to the pitch. Here he is getting stuck into Dele Alli in the gym.

Absolutely devastating.

Don’t feel too bad for Alli however, he’s been handing out nutmegs of his own in the international break too.

Watch out Spain, England might not beat you but they’ll certainly try to knock the ball through your legs a bit.

