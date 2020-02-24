Kris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish Sligo

Bohemians 2 - 0 Sligo Rovers

A 90th minute strike saw Kris Twardek score against his former club as Bohemians made it two wins from two.

Kris Twardek of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Sligo Rovers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A defensive error brought a tame game to life as Bohemians clinically punished their visitors to take a ninth minute lead.

Sligo captain Kyle McFadden completely missed heading Michael Barker’s ball down the line to safety.

Bohemians striker Glen McAuley galloped away to cross. The centre came back off fullback Niall Morahan to the inrushing Danny Mandroiu who was calmly found the bottom corner of the net.

McAuley continued to cause Sligo problems, shooting wide before then working a good save with his feet from Ed McGinty.

Ronan Coughlan’s flicked header from new signing Alex Cooper’s cross flew just over.

Early in the second half, Stephen McGuinness had to parry away a drive from David Cawley to keep Bohemians in front.

But Sligo defending then prevented Bohemians extending their lead on 57 minutes.

McGinty initially deflected a shot from Mandroiu across his goal.

McAuley was in on goal again from substitute Ross Tierney’s pass. McGinty made himself big at the angle as the shot hit the post.

Sligo rallied late on with efforts from Garry Buckley, substitute Mark Byrne, and Coughlan all failing to bring an equaliser.

Luke Wade-Slater’s cross picked out winger Twardek just inside the box to tee up a low drive that arrowed past McGinty into the bottom corner.

Bohemians: McGuinness; Barker, Casey, Kelly, Kirk; Buckley (Tierney, 60), Levingston; Twardek (Devoy, 90+3), Mandroiu, Wade-Slater; McAuley (Grant, 71).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Morahan, McFadden, Penninkangas, Cooper; Seymore, Cawley; Devers (Murray, 72), Buckley, Noone (Byrne, 86); Coughlan.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).