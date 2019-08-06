News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Koscielny ends nine-year Arsenal stay to sign for Bordeaux

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 08:55 PM

Laurent Koscielny has ended his nine-year stay at Arsenal by returning to France to join Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

The 33-year-old defender has signed for Les Girondins in a deal understood to be worth £5million after finally getting his wish to leave the Emirates Stadium following a summer during which he refused to travel to the United States for the Gunners’ pre-season tour.

A statement on Bordeaux’s official website said: “Laurent Koscielny has officially signed for the Girondins de Bordeaux. The club is thrilled to welcome the France international, who joins us from Arsenal.

“The club is absolutely delighted to welcome a player with such a wealth of top-level international experience. And now we can’t wait to see him in action with the boys in blue! Bienvenue Laurent!”

Koscielny’s impending departure was confirmed by the Gunners in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It said: “Laurent Koscielny is leaving us to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.

 

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Koscielny, who has been capped 51 times by France, arrived in north London in a reported £8.45million switch from Lorient in July 2010 and made 353 appearances for the club.

He collected FA Cup winners’ medals in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and became a fixture in the national team during his time in the Premier League, although injury meant he missed his country’s World Cup triumph in Russia.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move to MLS.

Reports from the United States have claimed the Germany international’s representatives are due to speak to DC United, who are allowing Wayne Rooney to return to English football as player-coach with Derby in January.

- Press Association

