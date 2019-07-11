News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Konsa relishing top-flight challenge after joining Aston Villa from Brentford

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ezri Konsa has described the chance to play Premier League football as “a dream come true” following his move to Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old has joined the Premier League newcomers from Brentford for an undisclosed fee and becomes the seventh new arrival since the club clinched promotion back to the top flight in May.

Konsa came through the youth ranks at Charlton and little over a year ago was playing in Sky Bet League One for the Addicks. After a season in the Championship with Brentford, he has completed a swift rise to the top division and he is relishing the opportunity.

“I am over the moon. To join such a historic, massive club like Aston Villa is great. I can’t wait to meet the lads now and get started,” Konsa told Club TV.

“To be honest, I am speechless right now. It’s a dream come true. As a little kid, I always used to dream about playing in the Premier League.

“For it to come true now is a fantastic feeling for me and my family. I am looking forward to the challenge of facing the top players in the world.”

Konsa previously worked under Villa boss Dean Smith during his time in charge at Brentford and he is looking forward to being reunited with his old coach.

“I enjoyed it with them at Brentford. We had a really good relationship there. I’m looking forward to working with Dean and Richard (O’Kelly) again.

“For me to be here and working with those guys is a good feeling. I am raring to go now.”

Konsa is the third central defender to sign for Villa this summer after Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings both made last season’s loan deals into permanent moves.

Left-back Matt Targett and attackers Anwar El Ghazi, Jota and Wesley Moraes have also arrived at Villa Park since the club’s promotion via the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Smith told the club’s official website: “Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for. It helps that Richard O’Kelly and I have worked with him before.

“He’s a high-potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Konsa was part of the England squad at the recent European Under-21 Championships in Italy and was also a member of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

- Press Association

