News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kompany insists Guardiola is still the man to take Manchester City forward

Kompany insists Guardiola is still the man to take Manchester City forward
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 08:14 AM

Vincent Kompany insists Pep Guardiola is the right man to bring further success to Manchester City – despite seeing his former club fall behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The former City captain was honoured at the Football Writers’ Association tribute night at the Savoy on Sunday evening.

Kompany, 33, won four titles at the Etihad Stadium before leaving to become player-manager of Anderlecht last summer.

In his absence, City have dropped off the pace and are currently sat 14 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

But Kompany feels Guardiola is a key figure at City and should not be dismissed after one season where they have fallen behind Jurgen Klopp’s impressive Reds.

“They have Pep and no matter what, Pep is the right guy,” he told Sky Sports News.

“You never say over with City. But it isn’t in the hands of City but that is unfortunate but there is so much to look forward to.

“When you look how they have been performing in cups and the Champions League is still a massive target for the club, there is no reason to be disappointed about the season at this stage.”

Asked what advice he would offer to the current City side, Kompany added: “Stay calm.

“It is an experienced team and they don’t have to prove anything to anyone.

“They have done it, they know what it takes. It isn’t about one season, it is about an era, a period of time.”

Asked if he could return to City one day, Kompany replied: “It is as far off my mind as you can imagine.”

Writing in the event programme for Kompany’s FWA tribute, Guardiola praised his former captain.

“It goes without saying that we miss him around the training ground,” he wrote.

“But his position in City’s history is as secure as that of any player from the past 125 years of the club’s existence.

“To have had the opportunity to have coached him and conversed with him on many subjects was an honour.

“I wish Vincent nothing but the best for the future.”

Kompany also took time to sing the praises of former City team-mate Sergio Aguero, who hit a hat-trick in a 6-1 win at Aston Villa just hours before the Belgian was honoured in central London.

The goals were enough to see Aguero become the all-time leading foreign goalscorer in the Premier League and Kompany hailed the achievements of the Argentina international – especially his title-winning goal on the last day of the 2011/12 season.

“What a legend he is,” added Kompany.

“You take away the fact he has scored that many goals, I’m grateful for one goal.

“But when he scored against QPR and everyone said ‘Agueroooo’, you take that goal in isolation and he is always going to be a legend to me.

“He has been part of a very important core of players and no matter what happens, he will always be remembered as one guy who helped us get to the next level, such a level.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Guardiola: I want to help young players – but demand for success makes it hardGuardiola: I want to help young players – but demand for success makes it hard

Ilkay Gundogan insists Manchester City could have won even more emphatically at UnitedIlkay Gundogan insists Manchester City could have won even more emphatically at United

Pep Guardiola denies encouraging Manchester City to commit tactical foulsPep Guardiola denies encouraging Manchester City to commit tactical fouls

Pep Guardiola praises Gabriel Jesus’ work ethic at Manchester CityPep Guardiola praises Gabriel Jesus’ work ethic at Manchester City

TOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Roscommon blast seven goals past LeitrimRoscommon blast seven goals past Leitrim

Donal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian DarcyDonal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian Darcy

Waterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork gameWaterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork game

Limerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' CorkLimerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' Cork


Lifestyle

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »