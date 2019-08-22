News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kompany focuses on pitch amid difficulties

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 09:00 PM

By James Whelan

Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany has decided to hand over match-day responsibilities to head coach Simon Davies and appoint himself captain in a bid to help turn the club’s fortunes around.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany returned to his old club during the summer to take a first step into management. However, it has not proven an easy transition, with Anderlecht yet to win any of their opening four matches, with two defeats — their worst start in 21 years.

Centre-back Kompany, 33, has decided to focus on helping the team on the pitch when playing as Davies takes on more tactical responsibilities. Davies, City’s former head of academy coaching, feels the move can help everyone focus on improving results.

“Vinnie is going to be captain from the next game. If Vinnie can be the best player in the league, which he is, and lead on the field, I can take the responsibility in terms of other things.”

Maurizio Sarri will miss Juventus’ first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli as he recovers from pneumonia.

The 60-year-old former Chelsea manager underwent further tests yesterday which showed his condition improved over the last couple of days. However, although Sarri visited the training ground to speak to his staff he will not be on the bench when Juve kick-off the defence of their league title.

