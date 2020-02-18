News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Klopp warns Liverpool: Playing Atletico ‘one of the most difficult things’

Klopp warns Liverpool: Playing Atletico ‘one of the most difficult things’
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:52 AM

Jurgen Klopp has warned there is little room for error as Liverpool resume their Champions League defence in Madrid.

The Reds are back at the scene of last year’s final success, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as they face Atletico in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Atletico, who finished second in LaLiga last season, are enduring a difficult campaign this time around – in contrast to Liverpool’s runaway form in the Premier League.

Diego Simeone’s men, who suffered a humbling Copa del Rey loss to third division Cultural Leonesa last month, have failed to mount a challenge this year and are fourth after one win in their last five.

Nevertheless, Klopp is wary of the dangers of a side which under Simeone has twice reached the Champions League final and won a LaLiga title and two Europa Leagues.

The Liverpool boss said: “Playing Atletico I would say is one of the most difficult things in the life of a football player.

“If there’s one team where you have to be at your absolute best, it’s Atletico. They give you absolutely no presents. If you work as hard as possible, you have a chance. If you don’t do that, you have no chance.

If you are not focused and concentrated in your own offensive play, you will not even have a shot on target because they close the centre so good

“The moment you are not 100 per cent concentrated, they close you down with two or three players and then counter-attack. If you are not focused and concentrated in your own offensive play, you will not even have a shot on target because they close the centre so good.”

READ MORE

Liverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen Klopp

Given that Klopp’s own side are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and the world as well as European champions, he does however know Liverpool can beat them.

He said: “On the other hand side I don’t think they’ve played against a team like us, and we should not forget that.

“We combine a few things, we are not badly organised, we play football, we have respect different aspects of the game, our readiness to fight is exceptional.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has received praise from Cafu recently (Adam Davy/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold has received praise from Cafu recently (Adam Davy/PA)

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking forward to the contest.

He said: “We understand what we’re going to face, it’ll be very difficult but we’re going into it with a game plan.

“We know what we need to do and hopefully we’ll come away with a result that puts us into a good position going back to Anfield.”

Two-time World Cup-winning Brazil right-back Cafu recently spoke of his admiration for Alexander-Arnold and tipped him as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s massive praise from a legend of the game and it’s something I am really thankful for.

“I try and be the best player I can be but it’s a team game. Accolades may or may not come in the future, it doesn’t really faze me. For me, especially, it’s about winning the team trophies.”

READ MORE

Liverpool raring to go after ‘dream’ week of training – Klopp

More on this topic

Liverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen KloppLiverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen Klopp

Simeone expects Klopp’s Liverpool to go down in history as a great teamSimeone expects Klopp’s Liverpool to go down in history as a great team

Liverpool raring to go after ‘dream’ week of training – KloppLiverpool raring to go after ‘dream’ week of training – Klopp

Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020

UEFA Champions LeagueAtletico MadridLiverpoolAtletico Madrid vs LiverpoolWanda MetropolitanoTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Manchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stageManchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stage

Staunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backingStaunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backing

‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch

Liverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen KloppLiverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen Klopp


Lifestyle

FOR many of us, health insurance is high on the list of financial products which that we tend to avoid changing out of fear and confusion.Money and Cents: cover all the bases for best health insurance

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s romantic comedy about the spoilt, meddling matchmaker who means well, says Laura HardingAnya Taylor-Joy: ‘Emma is my little monster’

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »