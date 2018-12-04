NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Klopp to be fined for Merseyside derby celebrations

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 01:01 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have accepted the FA’s misconduct charge after he ran onto the pitch in celebration following his team’s dramatic win against Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

After Divock Origi profited from Jordan Pickford's error in the 96th minute, The Red boss ran onto the field of play and embraced Liverpool stopper Alisson with a hug.

The celebration will cost Klopp a fine of around £800 (€898).

Speaking to BBC Sport soon after the final whistle, Klopp acknowledged his error in judgement.

“First of all, I have to apologise for my run. I apologised immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn’t want to be disrespectful,” the Liverpool boss explained.

“My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game.

We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.

The German has also been warned about his future behaviour, but social media users and fans of the manager supported his actions.

