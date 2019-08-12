News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Klopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumph

Klopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumph
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to “stay greedy” as they look to build on last season’s Champions League triumph.

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City but the Merseysiders went all the way in Europe’s elite club competition, defeating domestic rivals Tottenham in the Madrid final in June.

While that night in the Spanish capital and the aftermath are special memories for Klopp, the Liverpool manager insists they will not dull his side’s hunger as they pursue further honours this season.

Liverpool went all the way in the Champions League, beating Tottenham in the final in June (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool went all the way in the Champions League, beating Tottenham in the final in June (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked what they need to do to build on their success, Klopp told uefa.com: “Stay greedy. That’s very important – I have no doubt about that, but it’s clear that we have to do that.

“After the (Champions League) final we had about four weeks where everybody was (patting us on the back) and it was brilliant wherever we went.

“It’s just nice, but in a different world things like this can soften you and it can take the power out of you a bit. We are not like this, but it’s a fact that it could happen.

“We only have to do the same again, and with a couple of things we maybe didn’t do too well, we have to do better.

After the (Champions League) final we had about four weeks where everybody was (patting us on the back) and it was brilliant wherever we went.

“Knowing that something works out helps you to believe that it’ll work out again, 100 per cent.

“That helps when I try to convince the boys that (anything is) possible. Thank God I’m not the only one in the dressing room who thinks that these things are possible, and that helps a lot.”

Liverpool can add another trophy to their collection on Wednesday when they take on Europa League winners and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Super Cup final at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Liverpool began their Premier League campaign with an impressive win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool began their Premier League campaign with an impressive win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klopp said: “The Super Cup itself is not a cup that I’ve really loved to watch in the past because I was often (the beaten finalist in the Champions League or Europa League).

“The Super Cup is obviously the final proof; if you are not in that game, it means you didn’t win the final. That’s completely different this year, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big one.”

While Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norwich, Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach started with a dismal 4-0 hammering at Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach started with a 4-0 hammering at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach started with a 4-0 hammering at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lampard has been hindered by Chelsea’s transfer ban over the summer while the Blues sold talisman Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Klopp added: “It’s a final, but the big difference between the Champions League final and this game is that it’s a new season, a different opponent.

“I think Chelsea have changed a lot: a new manager, Eden Hazard is not there anymore.”

READ MORE

Dream comes true for Daniel James as he scores on Manchester United debut

- Press Association

More on this topic

Van Dijk optimistic Adrian can hit the ground runningVan Dijk optimistic Adrian can hit the ground running

Liverpool bring in Adrian to replace Simon MignoletLiverpool bring in Adrian to replace Simon Mignolet

Bravo hoping for better fortune as he readies himself for Community ShieldBravo hoping for better fortune as he readies himself for Community Shield

Talking points ahead of the Community ShieldTalking points ahead of the Community Shield

footballJurgen KloppUEFA Super CupLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension

Eddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadlineEddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadline

PGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' commentPGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' comment

Dream comes true for Daniel James as he scores on Manchester United debutDream comes true for Daniel James as he scores on Manchester United debut


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »