News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Klopp staying calm despite Liverpool achieving ‘pretty much impossible’ start

Klopp staying calm despite Liverpool achieving ‘pretty much impossible’ start
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 12:09 PM

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season was “pretty much impossible” but he is still not getting carried away.

Sunday’s 3-1 victory over champions Manchester City made it 34 points from a possible 36 and established an eight-point gap over Leicester and Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola’s fourth-placed side a further point behind.

In that run Liverpool have faced all their so-called ‘big six’ rivals, plus Leicester. In contrast, City have played just the Reds and Tottenham.

“It’s just the start, that’s how it is, everybody knows that,” Klopp told his club’s website.

“If you would have told me that you can have 34 points (at this stage of the season), wow! It’s pretty much impossible but we did it.”

Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt duty (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp is now hoping his players return from international duty fit after forward Mohamed Salah and defender Andy Robertson withdrew from their respective matches with Egypt and Scotland due to ankle injuries.

Salah is understood to have aggravated a problem he initially sustained against Leicester last month, which kept him out of the game against Manchester United – the only league match in which the Merseysiders have dropped points – and already could be a doubt for the trip to Crystal Palace when the Premier League resumes.

Robertson has not trained properly for a fortnight but is hopeful a two-week break will allow him some much-needed recovery time.

It leaves Klopp sweating over the condition of the rest of his squad.

“Now the boys go for the last international break of the year. They have to come back healthy. You saw it how intense it was (against City),” he added.

“Hopefully they all come back healthy and then we go to Crystal Palace.

“I think the last games are somewhere on the planet on Tuesday in the week that we play on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

“So they will fly back on the Wednesday, Thursday have a recovery session and Friday, Saturday ‘Hello, Crystal Palace’.

“That’s the situation so nothing happens so far but it’s still the best situation we could have asked for so let’s hope we can carry on.”

More on this topic

France boss Deschamps defends Giroud selection and says door not shut on MartialFrance boss Deschamps defends Giroud selection and says door not shut on Martial

McCarthy not afraid to give youngsters a chance as Parrott prepares for debutMcCarthy not afraid to give youngsters a chance as Parrott prepares for debut

17-year-old goalie Bazunu among four players confirmed for Ireland U21 debuts17-year-old goalie Bazunu among four players confirmed for Ireland U21 debuts

Scotland assistant boss Dyer underlines importance of final Euro 2020 qualifiersScotland assistant boss Dyer underlines importance of final Euro 2020 qualifiers

Andy RobertsonJurgen KloppMohamed SalahPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

How have Leicester got things so right this season?How have Leicester got things so right this season?

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

World Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in DubaiWorld Para Athletics Championships: Waiting game pays off for Niamh McCarthy in Dubai

Keena’s heart for Ireland causeKeena’s heart for Ireland cause


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »