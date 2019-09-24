Klopp joins Common Goal initiative

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has signed up to the Common Goal movement, he announced after being named men’s coach of the year at the Best FIFA awards.

The initiative, in which members donate 1% of their salary to a charity which funds organisations around the world that use football to tackle social issues, was launched by Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata in 2017

Speaking on stage at the glitzy ceremony in Milan, Klopp said: “I’m really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family.”

Having then received a round of applause, the German said: “A few people obviously know it – if not, Google it. It’s a great thing.”

Quoted on the Common Goal website, Klopp elaborated: “While it is flattering to receive an individual award today, in football and in life, nothing is possible without teamwork.

“That is why I would like to celebrate this occasion by sharing that I am joining Common Goal and pledging one per cent of my earnings to help change the world through football.

“Since Common Goal started two years ago, the movement has grown steadily proving it is a simple, effective and safe mechanism for players and managers to give back through football.

“As a team, even with a minimum pledge of just one per cent, together the football industry is capable of transforming the world. Now is the time for those interested to take a step forward.”

In May this year the campaign reached the milestone of 100 members, from 34 countries.

Common Goal chief executive and co-founder Jurgen Griesbeck said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jurgen Klopp onto the team.

“He represents a new generation of leadership in global football that combines success with empathy. At a time when our world is facing social divides, increasing global inequality and political polarisation, his contribution exceeds the financial and will inspire football fans and non-football fans across the planet.”

